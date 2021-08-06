Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $81,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.