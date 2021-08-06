Brookstone Capital Management Invests $903,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

