Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

