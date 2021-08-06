Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $86.58 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

