Brookstone Capital Management Takes $980,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.