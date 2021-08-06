BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

DOOO opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BRP by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

