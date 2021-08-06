BTIG Research Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $160.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.