Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 45,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,737,540. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.