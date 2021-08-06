Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires Shares of 32,200 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

PAYA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 18,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.06. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

