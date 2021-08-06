Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 823 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 338.1% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 330.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,511,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

