Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in VMware by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,278 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $158.13. 3,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

