Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in VMware by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,278 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMW traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $158.13. 3,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
