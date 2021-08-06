Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 618 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,860,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 112,471 shares worth $4,919,708. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. 26,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

