Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,092 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 82,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,931. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.