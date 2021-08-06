Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Trading Up 0.1%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Build Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BGSX)

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

