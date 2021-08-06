Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BG traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. 663,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,729. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

