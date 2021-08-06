Bytecoin (BCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,710.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 198.5% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $217.36 million and $60,710.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.24 or 0.00614811 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 232.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

