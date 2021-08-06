C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. The company is benefiting from favorable market conditions, such as increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. Its efforts to reward shareholders are impressive. In the first half of 2021, the company returned around $426 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Additionally, we are optimistic about the company’s acquisition of freight forwarding company Combinex Holding to strengthen its European Surface Transportation business. However, escalating purchased transportation costs have the potential to limit its bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. The company’s weak liquidity position is also concerning. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of C.H. Robinson have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

