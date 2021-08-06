Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

