Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $29,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

