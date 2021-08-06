Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 9%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.92. 28,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 400,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Caleres by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

