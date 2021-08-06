Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 3.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) shares traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.57. 88,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 577,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.81.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

