California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 630 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Digi International worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGII. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digi International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digi International by 112.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.43 million, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

