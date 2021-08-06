California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DermTech were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DMTK opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.80. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

