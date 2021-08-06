California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 869 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Mitek Systems worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.41 million, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

