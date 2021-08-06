California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 24,805 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

CTMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

