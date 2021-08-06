California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,731 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FOSL opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $633.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.87. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,255,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,642,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

