Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post sales of $747.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $4,531,000.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,837. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.