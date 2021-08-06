Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CALT. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $3,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

