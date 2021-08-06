Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

CPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 22,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

