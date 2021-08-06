Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24.

On Friday, July 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $495,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00.

ZNTL opened at $53.41 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.