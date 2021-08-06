Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart Sells 33,350 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CPT opened at $149.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

