Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,149,514 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

