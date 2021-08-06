Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,709.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,506.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.