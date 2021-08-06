Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 9,659 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.58. 735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,544. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.45.

