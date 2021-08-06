Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 129 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock worth $18,569,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

ZBRA traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,157. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.02. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $570.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

