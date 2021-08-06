Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 7,870 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,052. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

