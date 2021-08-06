Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

