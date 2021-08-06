Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.78.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.95. 60,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

