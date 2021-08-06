Canaccord Genuity Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.21.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.92. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.20, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

