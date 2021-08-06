Canaccord Genuity Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $87.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $126.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

ITRI opened at $71.84 on Friday. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 32.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 441.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Itron by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

