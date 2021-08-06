Canaccord Genuity Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. CIBC increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 8,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

