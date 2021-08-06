Canaccord Genuity Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. CIBC increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 8,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.