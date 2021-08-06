Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.