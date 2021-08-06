Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.80.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.90. 1,444,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

