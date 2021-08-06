Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.65 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

