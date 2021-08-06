Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Target Price to $5.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CRVS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

