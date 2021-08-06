Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 210.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $411.19 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.