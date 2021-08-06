Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

