Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,572,243,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,725.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,506.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

