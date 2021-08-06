Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,334 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 294,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 64,043 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 705,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

