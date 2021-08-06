Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

